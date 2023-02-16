The Wimmera Regional Sports Assembly Sports Star Of The Year awards ceremony will be held this evening.
The first awards were presented back in 1985.
In 2023, awards will be presented across 14 categories.
Approximately 140 people will attend the ceremony at the Coughlin Park Community Centre, the first ceremony to be held since 2019.
The five finalists for the Sports Star Of The Year are: gymnast Karla Arthur, speedway driver Jock Baker, tennis player Logan Casey, cricketer Tony Caccaviello and shooter Ash Hawker.
Keep updated on our website on the night as we will update you on proceedings.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.