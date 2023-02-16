The Wimmera Mail-Times

Woman, 42, faces court over Dimboola death

By By Emily Woods
Updated February 16 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:28pm
A Victorian woman has faced court after being charged with the murder of a 71-year-old man in the state's west.

