After Thursday and Friday's temperature highs in the 30s, Saturday's maximum of 27 degrees was a welcome relief for sporting enthusiasts across the Wimmera.
On Saturday in the Horsham Cricket Association competition it was day two of round 14 games between West Wimmera Warriors and Jung Tigers and Bullants and Rup/Minyip.
There is just one round remaining, a two-day fixture starting next week, before finals begin.
In the penultimate round of the Central Wimmera Pennant Tennis, Central Park hosted St Michael's and Horsham Lawn played Drung South.
In Wimmera Pennant Bowls it was the preliminary final between Horsham Golf and Dimboola
Sports reporter LUCAS HOLMES caught up with some of the action.
In other news
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.