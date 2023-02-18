The Wimmera Mail-Times

Finals approach in the Horsham Cricket Association and Central Wimmera pennant tennis

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated February 19 2023 - 4:44pm, first published February 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After Thursday and Friday's temperature highs in the 30s, Saturday's maximum of 27 degrees was a welcome relief for sporting enthusiasts across the Wimmera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.