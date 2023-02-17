The Wimmera Mail-Times
Darwin bombing remembered by young and old at Horsham service

Updated February 17 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 12:11pm
School children and returned soldiers were among those who marked the 81st anniversary of the bombing of Darwin at a special service in Horsham.

