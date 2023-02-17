Darwin bombing remembered by young and old at Horsham service

School children and returned soldiers were among those who marked the 81st anniversary of the bombing of Darwin at a special service in Horsham.
A small and somber crowd were at the Horsham Secondary College to mark the day 242 Japanese aircraft attacked the capital of the Northern Territory.
Poems were read and memories shared during the February 17 service, with one school-aged speaker reflecting on the fact so many who fought were little more than the age of his school cohort.
Special guest speaker was Keith Lockwood and music was provided by the Natimuk Brass Band whose bugler, Colin Hill, played the Last Post.
More than 240 people were killed in the raid, which happened at 9.48am on February 19, 1942.
The raids continued until November 12, 1943, with 64 Japanese sorties into the Top End.
There were no representatives from the Darwin attacks available to attend this year, but school children Pippa Kelm and Alexis Barlett both had great grandfathers - who "live to ripe old ages" - who were in Darwin at the time. They laid two wreaths during the ceremony.
