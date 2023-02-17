On her last night at home in her own bed before moving to the big smoke, 'Bun Bun the middle one' and I popped the cork on a special bottle of bubbly to mark the occasion.
She sensibly sipped through half of her glass, as the rest of the bottle disappeared into mine, while we folded down the back seats of the car and packed it up to the sunroof with essential items for living.
Lots of shoes and pot plants apparently.
My third daughter- and eternal baby girl- will now live in the searing heat of the spotlight, after flying under the radar for almost all of her sixteen years.
I guess signing-up to complete her debut at the end of term ball was bound to attract a certain level of attention, but now I'll be watching her every move.
I already know how much homework is overdue!
Other news:
I'll have so much more time freed up because I'm not spending it fighting with her big sister.
I think Bun Bun and I are both such passionate women that we clash like crazy.
I listen to her with her friends, and she is so vivacious, funny, silly, generous and kind.
I guess it makes sense that she uses the safety of home to collapse in a heap amongst her mess.
She definitely has too much stuff and too many expenses in general for my liking, but she lives in a culture so different from my isolated 80s farm girl life that it's natural I struggle to accept the change.
Bun Bun is off to RMIT to study Communications like her big sister, living at a church-based student residence with 49 other young people who are about to become her best friends.
Of course, the most important thing to me is that she leaves home as a young woman of faith, striking out on the life of an independent adult alone, without ever having to be alone.
She goes knowing she is loved completely by the Alpha and the Omega, the morning star, Jesus of Nazareth - the Christ.
It's the only thing that's really worth having and taking with you anyway.
Now, I have to learn how to live as a family of three.
Goodness, wish me luck!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.