The Wimmera Regional Sports Assembly hosted their awards night at the Coughlin Park Community Centre on Friday.
This was the first awards ceremony held since 2019.
Ash Hawker was the recipient of the Sports Star of the Year award.
Hawker won the 2022 UT World Championship that were held in Italy in 2022.
Along with the Sports Star of the year, 13 'Special Category' awards were presented on the night.
List of award winners
The Sports Star of the Year: Ash Hawker.
Hall of Fame Inductee: Kelly Miller.
Ian Niblett Scholarship Fund: Paige Hemley.
Volunteer of the Year: Andrew Sostheim.
Team of the Year: Holy Trinity Lutheran College Energetix Sports Aerobic Team.
Coach of the Year: Amanda Wix.
.Club of the Year: Natimuk and District Field and Game Club and Natimuk and District Gymnastic Club.
Unsung Hero of the Year: Scott Benbow.
Junior Athlete of the Year: Tom Urquhart.
All Abilities Athlete- Local: Sam Hudson.
All Abilities Athlete- National: Josh Barry.
Koori Sports Star of the Year: Jandamurra Lauricella.
Sportsmanship Award: Russell Holmes.
School of the Year: Holy Trinity Lutheran College.
Women in Sport Award: Morgan Lane.
Veteran of the Year: Ken Bald.
Grass Roots Award for a former Wimmera Athlete: Shaun Bruce.
