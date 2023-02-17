The Wimmera Mail-Times

Diving in for some cool pool time on a hot day

Juanita Greville
By Juanita Greville
Updated February 17 2023 - 9:53pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diving in for some cool pool time on a hot day

Ah, the joys of an evening swim in this heat!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Remote Mastheads

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.