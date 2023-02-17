Diving in for some cool pool time on a hot day

Ah, the joys of an evening swim in this heat!
I've been waiting until a little of the sting has gone out of the sun before donning my kit and diving in.
My venue of choice has been the Horsham Aquatic Centre.
The walk through the complex (where I check out the bathers on the racks and the spin enthusiasts ramping it up) has been a chance to breathe out the stresses of the day.
Each day this week there has been a different cohort in and around the water.
Groups of young sun-lovers gathered deckside - a little less interested in the inviting water than they were lounging around catching some rays.
Older swimmers keeping fit with a few laps of breaststroke.
Young guns who powered up and down the lanes with snorkels, fins and water-proof headphones to keep at bay the boredom of the seemingly endless laps of training.
Much like doing scales in music, laps lay the foundation for better performance. There can be a wonderful meditative quality to it if you get the rhythm right.
I haven't been regularly in the water for a while, but decided now was the time to pick it up again.
I cover up (rashie, thank you) and dive in.
The result is a wonderful sense of calm - just the thing after a day of juggling meetings and interviews.
It also has the added benefit of cooling off when the temperature hits the high 30s. And who doesn't love that.
Enjoy your weekend (and keep cool).
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
