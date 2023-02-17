The Wimmera Mail-Times

Prime Horsham land to become available as council depot on the move

Updated February 17 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Rural City Council's operations depot will relocate from Selkirk Drive. Picture by Juanita Greville.

Prime development land will become available in central Horsham under a plan to relocate Horsham Rural City Council's operations depot from Selkirk Drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.