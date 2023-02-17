Woman in 60s from Buloke Shire dies from Murray Valley encephalitis

A woman in her 60s from Buloke Shire has become the first human case and death from the Murray Valley encephalitis virus in Victoria since 1974.
She died earlier this month and it was initially believed she had contracted the Japanese encephalitis virus, the Department of Health announced on February 17.
However further testing and analysis confirmed that she had passed away from Murray Valley encephalitis.
"People should continue to be vigilant and take steps to avoid mosquito bites - especially in northern Victoria, where Murray Valley encephalitis virus and other mosquito-borne diseases are known to be circulating," Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.
"Simple precautions include wearing long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, using insect repellents, removing stagnant water around homes or properties, and avoiding the outdoors when mosquitoes are observed, especially at dusk and dawn."
Murray Valley encephalitis virus, Japanese encephalitis virus and West Nile (Kunjin) virus have been detected in mosquitoes in several local government areas in northern Victoria - including Horsham - this mosquito season.
Victoria has recorded one confirmed case of Japanese encephalitis this mosquito season.
Most people infected with Murray Valley encephalitis virus do not have symptoms, which may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches. In serious cases people can develop meningitis or encephalitis.
"Anyone with these symptoms should seek urgent medical care. Serious illness can result in death or long-term neurological complications," Professor Sutton added.
A vaccine is available against Japanese encephalitis but there is no vaccine against Murray Valley encephalitis.
The Department of Health has provided funding and help to councils in high-risk areas for mosquito-borne diseases to carry out mosquito surveillance and mosquito control.
Horsham Shire Council has been fogging areas which are mosquito risks in recent weeks.
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
