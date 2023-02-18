Shooter Ash Hawker has taken out the Wimmera Sports Star of the Year award.
The awards, held on February 17 by the Wimmera Regional Sports Assembly, were the first conducted since 2019.
The other finalists were gymnast Karla Arthur, speedway driver Jock Baker, tennis player Logan Casey and cricketer Tony Cacaviello.
2022 was a whirlwind for Hawker.
His year started with a title at the South Australian state carnival in February and Hawker qualified for the five man open state team, for the national championships in March this year.
Hawker was also selected in the 2022 Glenn Cup team to compete against New Zealand.
His highlight came at the Universal Trench World Championship in Umbriaverde, Italy.
"I went there thinking it would be a good holiday to be honest," Hawker said.
Hawker went on to claim the world championship, with a one target victory over Italian Fabien Couvidat.
"To come home a world champion it is a pretty big thing," Hawker said.
"It does not get much better then putting on the green and gold jacket."
The 2023 national championships are up next for Hawker, from March 14-19 in Wagga Wagga, NSW.
"I will drive to Sydney that evening to fly out to South Africa the following day," Hawker said.
"The South African nationals lead into the 2023 world 'down the line' championships," Hawker said.
When asked about aspirations for the Commonwealth and Olympic games, Hawker was in a positive frame of mind.
" I think it is, you have to be positive if you want to have a crack," Hawker said.
"It is a little harder on a personal level being from a regional part of the country to shoot on a ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) Olympic discipline range, the closest one being a three hour drive".
Along with the Sports Star of the year, 13 'Special Category' awards were presented on the night recognising excellence by individuals, coaches, teams and clubs.
List of award winners
The Sports Star of the Year: Ash Hawker.
Hall of Fame Inductee: Kelly Miller.
Ian Niblett Scholarship Fund: Paige Hemley.
Volunteer of the Year: Andrew Sostheim.
Team of the Year: Holy Trinity Lutheran College Energetix Sports Aerobic Team.
Coach of the Year: Amanda Wix.
.Club of the Year: Natimuk and District Field and Game Club and Natimuk and District Gymnastic Club.
Unsung Hero of the Year: Scott Benbow.
Junior Athlete of the Year: Tom Urquhart.
All Abilities Athlete - Local: Sam Hudson.
All Abilities Athlete - National: Josh Barry.
Koori Sports Star of the Year: Jandamurra Lauricella.
Sportsmanship Award: Russell Holmes.
School of the Year: Holy Trinity Lutheran College.
Women in Sport Award: Morgan Lane.
Veteran of the Year: Ken Bald.
Grass Roots Award for a former Wimmera Athlete: Shaun Bruce.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
