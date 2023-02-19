The Wimmera Mail-Times
Crime

Police warn motorists they may still be over limit the morning after a big night out

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 19 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are warning motorists to be aware they may still be over the limit if attempting to drive in the morning after a big night out.

Police have urged people be aware they may still be over the limit the following morning after a big night out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.