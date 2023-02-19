Police have urged people be aware they may still be over the limit the following morning after a big night out.
The warning came as a 30-year-old Ararat woman had a blood alcohol reading of 0.078 when she was pulled over by police about 8.30am on Sunday.
Police said the woman, who was driving along Lambert Street, Ararat, still had alcohol in her system from drinking the night before
"You can't just assume that you've had one standard drink so if you wait an hour it will be out of the system," Acting Sergeant Sam Louden said.
"There are just so many variables which can act on an individual's blood alcohol count. You have to be aware that although you've had a night's sleep you still can be over the limit and too impaired to drive.
"Members of the community need to be mindful of their alcohol consumption and how it can affect a blood alcohol reading the following morning after a big night."
Motorists are continuing to flout both drink-driving and speeding laws across the Wimmera and Northern Grampians.
Last weekend an Ararat couple, apparently on a first date, had a night to remember after being pulled over in Ararat early Sunday morning.
The driver was found to be drunk driving, driving without a licence, driving an unroadworthy and unregistered vehicle AND being found in possession of cocaine and cannabis.
His vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
