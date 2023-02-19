All-rounder Matt Combe took his second five-wicket haul of the match to guide Bullants to an outright win against Rup/Minyip in the Horsham Cricket Association round 14 game at City Oval.
While at Davis Park, West Wimmera opener Brad Alexander smashed a ton in his side's second innings, but it didn't deny Jung Tigers from claiming their first win of the season.
After being routed for just 22 on day one, Rup/Minyip fought hard but were all out for 192, seven runs short of making Bullants bat again at City Oval
Combe took 5-85 in Rup/Minyip's second dig for match figures of 13-96 and Tony Caccaviello nabbed 3-31 in the 10-point outright win which takes Bullants to a share of top spot with West Wimmera after the Warriors' loss to Jung Tigers in the upset of the round and probably season.
In other news
Rup/Minyip's Dylan Eats made 79 off just 64 balls in a fine counter-attack, Daniel Schaper 31, Damiano Boddi 29 and opener Joe Byrne 26 not out in a marathon innings.
Bottom-placed Jung claimed just their first win of the season after making the seven runs needed to pass the Warriors first innings total of 103.
The Tigers were dismissed for 137 and West Wimmera made an electrifying 2/187 declared off just 33 overs in attempt to force a second innings win.
However, the Tigers defied the Warriors attack and finished on 2/90 with captain Tyler Puls and Angus Adams unbeaten on 35 and 33 respectively.
Puls was at the crease in the first innings to ensure his side got the first inning points. He made 23 after resuming at six not out. Jake Durdin made a valuable 14.
Nathan Alexander was the best of the Warriors bowlers finishing with 4-60.
In their second dig, West Wimmera showed their true form with the bat and Brad Alexander made an explosive 102 not out off just 87 balls as they set about giving their bowlers a target to bowl to and time to dismiss Tigers for a second time.
Mitchell Dahlenburg also chimed in with 56 in an opening stand of 145.
The minor premiership is set to come down to results in the final round and win/loss quotient.
In the two-day fixture on February 25 and March 2, West Wimmera Warriors take on Rup/Minyip at Minyip Recreation Reserve and Bullants host Homers at City Oval.
Lubeck/Murtoa all but claimed the B Grade minor premiership with a nine-wicket win against Colts.
They have a 10-point break to second-placed Horsham Saints (48 points) who defeated third-placed Rup/Minyip to leave them in a three-way battle for third and fourth.
Blackheath/Dimboola got themselves back in the race for finals with an outright win against Jung Tigers to sit just two points behind fourth-placed Laharum on 39, with Rup/Minyip on 40.
Thomas Barrand finished on 109 not out as Lubeck/Murtoa took just 51 overs with nine wickets in hand to chase down Colts' day-one total of 192. Shannon Reddie was out for 34 and Joshua Hedt made 47 not out as Lubeck/Murtoa posted 1/204.
Blackheath/Dimboola made a rapid-fire 4/82 in their second innings to set Jung a target of 163 on day two at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
They had earlier declared their first innings at 5/154 and dismissed Jung for 73.
The Tigers were out for 117 in their second innings, with Scott Marks top scoring with 31 and Prabath Bandara 30. Sam Polack took 4-10 and Robert Somers 3-26 for Blackheath/Dimboola.
Laharum had a four-wicket win against Bullants, posting 6/131 in the 40th over in reply to Bullants 6/128.
Dayan Wilfred top scored with 32 and Ben Peucker was 29 not out. Connor O'Beirne took 2-24.
Horsham Saints got the points in a hard-fought 10-run win against Rup/Minyip. Defending just 149, Saints bowlers were able to dismiss Rup/Minyip for 139 on day two, with Jono Carrol (4-31) and Aiden Laffy (4- 57) both picking up four wickets.
Gavin Young top scored with 35 and Clinton Midgley made 31.
In the last round before finals Laharum host Lubeck Murtoa, Horsham Saints are home to Jung Tigers, Blackheath/Dimboola play Bullants and Colts take on Rup/Minyip.
