The Horsham Hornets will celebrate their end of season MVP awards Friday night at the clubs presentation dinner.
Taking place Friday, Feburary 24, at Horsham West Side, the Hornets will hand the Owen Hughan Medal to their men's team's most valuable player, while the Mel McClure medal will go to the women's team.
Last year, Mitch Martin ran away with the voting for the men's award, finishing 23 votes clear of runner up Sam Breuer, while the Women's MVP from 2021/22, Georgia Hiscock, won by a tighter margin of only 6 votes.
Without Hiscock this year, The Women's team only managed 5th place, with a record of five wins and seven losses, just missing out on a second consecutive playoffs appearance..
Their biggest win, with a margin of 65 points, came in the 6th round the against the Terang Tornadoes.
There, Caitlin Story lead the scoring with 27 points, sinking 11 free throws.
Story's strong season was not just reflected in the points she scored, averaging 13.9 points per game, with the player is also being well-known for her effort at both ends of the court.
She, alongside her teammate, Emalie Iredell, who averaged more than 20 points per game, were named on the CBL's South West women's All-Star 5 team.
Iredell's consistency was strong through the summer, only ending one of her 11 games with less than 10 points to her name.
Olivia Jones was another Hornet who had a strong season, appearing in all 12 of the teams games and scoring 11 or more points on seven occasions.
The men managed to gain a position on the end-of-year ladder this season, rising from last year's 4th to 3rd, although they couldn't replicate last seasons run to the title, getting knocked out by eventual champions, the Mt Gambier Lakers, it their semi-final playoff.
After missing the first five games of the season, Martin played a big role in the teams success in the latter part of the season, when the Hornets went on a run of wins through the final five games of their regular season.
Martin put on 27 points in their round 12 match with the Millicent Magic and contributed 16 points during their tight final round match against the Lakers, which Hornets won 87-81.
Austin McKenzie's season average of 25 points per game across his 12 appearances, that includes two games where he scored over 30 points makes him a top contender for the men's MVP.
McKenzie was named in the Men's CBL South West All-Star 5, while his teammate, Cody Bryan made the shortlist, with a season score of 204 points across his 16 games.
