By December 1 last year more Australians had died with COVID-19 in the previous six months than had died in the more than two years of the pandemic before the 2022 federal election.
As of Monday the national death toll stood at 19,070.
That is 11,042 more than the 8028 who had died up until May 19, 2022.
This surge in deaths is driven in part by federal, state and territory government decisions to stop lockdowns and to relax social distancing, mask-wearing and vaccination mandates before the election.
But public messaging on vaccinations, mask-wearing and taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus have largely gone backwards even as deaths and hospitalisations were peaking in July and August 2022.
While nobody wants a return to the tough measures of the past, there is an urgent need to dispel the myth our struggles with COVID are all but over.
The statistics say otherwise.
The current daily death toll is higher than at any point between March 2020 and January 2022.
The failure by the government and its advisers to prioritise public health messaging and to do more to encourage people to get booster shots has left the elderly and the immunocompromised living in fear.
Some older Australians, who are aware COVID is still widespread in the community, are living in virtual seclusion.
With the virus, including the latest Omicron strain, continuing to spin off new variants at an alarming rate, this is clearly a far more consequential disease than the flu.
It cannot, despite chief medical officer Paul Kelly's assertion to the contrary last September, be regarded as just another respiratory infection.
While it is heartening to see major events returning, it would be prudent for participants to take sensible precautions.
Those who believe, because they are not in a high-risk category for death or serious disease, they don't need to follow-up on the boosters need to think it through.
Vaccination is not just about you - it protects your elderly and vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.