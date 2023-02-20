Horsham Golf have set up a grand final against Horsham City Bowling Club.
In the division one weekend pennant, Horsham Golf defeated Dimboola 15 points to 1 (88-67).
In the preliminary final held at Sunnyside Bowling Club, Horsham Golf claimed the first rink (31-21).
Trevor Wood, Graeme Deleeuw, Geoffrey Bald and skipper Gavin Walter defeated Dimboola's Mervyn Roberts, Geoff Gazelle, Joshua Cook and skipper Peter O'Loughlin.
Horsham Golf's lead was extended in rink two, with a 28-17 shot win.
Adam Galpin, Stephen Harris, Bradley Robinson and skipper Ashley Batchelor defeated Shannon Williams, Judith Albrecht, Robert Pyers and Greg Cook.
Dimboola fought back in the final rink but it was not enough, the score 29 shots apiece.
Darryl Argall, Wayne Albrecht, Darryl Both and skipper Daniel Danisch shared the rink with Robert Grieger, Don Connors, Ken McClelland and Skipper Danny Schmidt.
In the regular season, Horsham City made it a clean sweep over their local rivals.
In round one, Horsham City defeated Horsham Golf 14 points to 2 (75-72).
Horsham Golf started the strongest, with a 27-22 shot victory in the first rink.
Horsham City fought back in in the second rink with a 29-23 shot victory.
The home side made it two consecutive victories with a tight 24-22 win in the third and final rink.
In the return matchup in round 8, Horsham City came out on top with a 14 points to 2 (83-55) win.
Horsham City won a high-scoring first rink 29-9.
Horsham Golf fought back in the second with a 26-21 victory.
The away side closed out the match with a 33-20 win.
The grand final will be played on Saturday February 25.
Elsewhere in division two, Horsham City will also play in a grand final.
They defeated Natimuk 14 points to two (77-64) in the preliminary final.
Nhill will face Horsham City in a repeat of the major semi final, Nhill were victorious14 points to 2 (94-76).
In Division three Horsham City will make another appearance in a grand final.
They will face Nhill who were victorious in both the minor semi and preliminary finals.
