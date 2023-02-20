Police crackdown on dogs left in cars as Wimmera expects a week of mid-30s days

Police have warned they will not hesitate issuing motorists with stiff fines or smash a window to rescue a dog if it is left unattended in a car for more than 10 minutes when the outside temperature hits 28 degrees or higher.
The fine of $462 also applies to dogs in the back of metal trayed vehicles such as utes or trailers where the dog does not have access to insulating material to protect it from contact with the metal.
The warning comes as Horsham and other parts of the Wimmera prepare for a week of temperatures in the mid to high 30s culminating in a maximum of 39 on Friday.
Sergeant Peter Young, of Stawell Police, said the fines had recently been increased and police would break car windows to remove dogs they feared they were in danger of heat stress.
"We get calls regularly for dogs in locked vehicles. If we get there and it's above 28 degrees and we see the dog there for longer than 10 minutes we can and will issue a fine to the owner," Sgt Young said.
"If it's dangerous, like a 40 degree day we will break a window and get the dog out. We are not going to leave a dog at risk.
"Most people are fairly responsible, particularly with dogs on the trays of utes. They are not idiots who will do that sort of stuff, but you will get the odd cowboy."
After a Bureau of Meteorology forecast maximum of 35 degrees on Monday, the expected top temperatures for the remainder of the week in Horsham are: Tuesday 30; Wednesday 35; Thursday 37; Friday 39; and Saturday 34.
The maximums for Stawell are: Tuesday 27; Wednesday 34; Thursday 35; Friday 37; and Saturday 33.
The maximums for Ararat are: Tuesday 26; Wednesday 33; Thursday 34; Friday 36; and Saturday 33.
