Police crackdown on dogs left in cars as Wimmera expects a week of mid-30s days

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 20 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:00pm
Do not leave your do unattended in a car when the temperature is 28 degrees or more.

Police have warned they will not hesitate issuing motorists with stiff fines or smash a window to rescue a dog if it is left unattended in a car for more than 10 minutes when the outside temperature hits 28 degrees or higher.

