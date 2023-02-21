The Wimmera Mail-Times

Nothing can separate Wimmera greyhounds Crymelon Comet, West on Strobe

By Peter Carter
February 21 2023 - 6:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crymelon Comet and West on Strobe finish neck and neck. Picture supplied by Peter Carter

Local trainers have continued their winning ways, the major highlight being a dead heat between Crymelon Comet (Ian Bibby, Warracknabeal) and West on Strobe (Clifford Smith, Wonwondah), both hitting the line in the quick time of 23:155sec over the 410m journey delivering a local dead heat for one of the rare times in the history of the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.