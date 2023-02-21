Local trainers have continued their winning ways, the major highlight being a dead heat between Crymelon Comet (Ian Bibby, Warracknabeal) and West on Strobe (Clifford Smith, Wonwondah), both hitting the line in the quick time of 23:155sec over the 410m journey delivering a local dead heat for one of the rare times in the history of the club.
Garry George (Beulah) set the time standard at the 14th February meeting when Snooping Air scorched around the track in a scintillating 22:97sec over the 410m journey winning be close to six lengths in a one sided affair.
Magnis Bale for Bill and Helen Hartigan (Horsham) were successful when the ever consistent Magnis Bale notched up his eleventh victory to go with his thirty-three minor placings at start one hundred and five, great effort from the old boy.
Team Fullerton (Red Cliffs) then went on to quinella the ninth race on the program when Wise Words and Elite Blazer hit the line together.
The judge could find a margin and Wise Words got the nod by 0:0023sec. Wise Words entered the Fullerton's kennels with one third from four starts, in the five starts the Fullerton's have had with the dog he's returned four victories and one third.
The Horsham Cup is fast approaching with heats on Friday, March 3 and the final on Friday, March 10, the same weekend as the Wimmera fishing competition weekend.
The Horsham Greyhound Club is in the midst of a multitude of projects, community events and a large racing calendar including the Horsham Cup on the horizon.
Our Community Grants Program has been released for another year with donations increasing this year from a total of $14,500 last year up to $22,500 this year.
Contact the club via email jbrilliant@grv.org.au or phone (03) 5382 4329 for application forms and terms and conditions.
All participants that have been around the club in the past four weeks will have noticed the building of a new workshop and tractor shed and as we go to print the new 410 metre drive on boxes are near completion with test trials and steward/GRV sign off to be conducted Friday, February 24.
Greyhound welfare is king in greyhound racing, so the club has approved a further two empty yards and a car park shade structure to keep our dogs and our trainers nice and cool.
This week will see the club run a full 485m race card due to the installation of the new 410m drive on boxes, the club would like to thank all participants that got behind us and ensured we still achieved a twelve race program.
