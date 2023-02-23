A series of free concerts throughout the Hindmarsh Shire will be kicking off on Friday, February 24, at The Dimboola Library Gardens.
Acoustic Box Duo will take to the stage at 6pm in the first of what will be a series of free concerts running through February and March.
Local Wimmera performers, Daryn Wardle and Jeff Woodward will follow on March 18, at Nhill's Jaypex Park, before putting on a second show the next night in Rainbow at the Oasis.
Jeparit's Menzies Square will host Horsham's Aaron Murray on March 24.
Funded by the Hindmarsh Shire Council and the Victorian Government, the concerts are part of their 'Reconnecting communities through small events' program.
