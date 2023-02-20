The Wimmera Mail-Times
Police investigate stabbing of a 25-year-old man at Horsham on Friday night

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 20 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 4:26pm
Police are investigating a stabbing at Horsham on Friday night.

Police are investigating a stabbing during a fight in Horsham near the Soundshell in Sawyer Park about 9.45pm on Friday, February 19.

