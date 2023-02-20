Police investigate stabbing of a 25-year-old man at Horsham on Friday night

Police are investigating a stabbing during a fight in Horsham near the Soundshell in Sawyer Park about 9.45pm on Friday, February 19.
A police spokesperson said investigating officers have have been told a number of people were involved in an altercation near Dixon Drive and that a 25-year-old-man suffered a cut to his wrist.
The spokesperson said a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were unable to confirm how many people were involved in the altercation or if there were any weapons involved.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
