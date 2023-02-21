Horsham Lawn have done all that they can to finish the season on top of the ladder.
In the penultimate round of Wimmera Seniors Pennant, Horsham Lawn defeated Drung South nine rubbers to three (83-63).
Drung South's Logan Casey and Aaron Jennings got the tie off to the ideal start with a eight to six win the opening rubber.
From then on the home side took control.
Horsham Lawn won the next four ties and take a 4-1 lead.
Drung South's Kate-Lyn Perkin and Sandra Casey defeated Tahlia Thompson and Gemma Walker to wrestle back the momentum.
However, the home side took over once more.
Four consecutive rubbers went the way of Horsham Lawn, before the last two were shared.
In round 15's other match, Central Park and St. Michaels could not be separated six rubbers apiece (81-70).
The first two doubles rubbers were shared by both sides.
Central Park then gained an upper hand.
The home side won three consecutive rubbers through the midway point of the tie.
St. Michaels finished with all of the momentum.
The visitors won three of the five final rubbers to draw level.
In round 16 of the Seniors Pennant, Horsham Lawn have the bye, Drung South host Central Park and St. Michaels play Kalkee.
In A Special, Natimuk defeated Drung South twelve rubbers to two (108-46) and Kalkee accounted for Horsham Lawn Dorman twelve rubbers to two (101-61).
Elsewhere, Haven were defeated by Central Park three rubbers to eleven (66-104) and Horsham Lawn Thompson accounted for Telangatuk East ten to four (104-67).
Finally, Homers hosted Brimpaen but were defeated ten to four (99-65).
In round 16 Central Park play Kalkee and Haven host Drung South.
Horsham Lawn Thompson travel to Telangatuk East and leaders Natimuk face Brimpaen.
In the final match of the regular season Horsham Lawn Thompson play Homers.
In round 15 A Grade, Haven took care of Homers eleven rubbers to one (89-29) and Central Park defeated Horsham Lawn O'Connor eight to four (83-65).
In the last game of round 15 Horsham Lawn Bardell defeated Drung South eight to four (83-14).
To conclude the regular season on round 16, Horsham Lawn Bardell play Haven and Central Park travel to Drung South.
Horsham Lawn O'Connor face Homers in the final game of the regular season.
In B Special, St. Michaels and Central Park had near identical scores in a six rubbers apiece (78-79).
Laharum were defeated by Haven eight to four (74-56) and Natimuk defeated Horsham Lawn Thompson seven to five (72-63).
To round out the regular season, St. Michaels host Laharum and Central Park face Natimuk.
Horsham Lawn face Haven in the last tie.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.