Hindmarsh council seeks Harmony Week expressions of interest

Hindmarsh Shire Council is celebrating Harmony Week with a community morning tea on Tuesday March 21, 2023.
The morning tea is to recognise Australian multi-culturalism and to give the community the opportunity to come together and embrace our cultural diversity.
Expressions of interest are being sought from individuals or groups representing different cultures and backgrounds to perform something close to them that represents their culture - this may include singing, dancing, speaking, or something entirely different - it is completely up to the individual or group on what they choose to perform.
This is a wonderful chance to represent your culture or background in a creative way for your peers and the public to enjoy.
If you are an individual or group that would be interested in being part of our Harmony Week Celebrations, please visit this link: https://form.jotform.com/230500648644049, or contact our Community Development Team on 03 5391 4444 or email info@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
Expressions of Interests are due by 5:00pm on Tuesday February 28. More details of this event will be shared in the coming weeks.
If you have any questions or require more information, please contact the Community Development Team on 03 5391 4444 or email info@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
