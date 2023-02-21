There was lots of fun at the Holy Trinity Lutheran School's Secondary Swimming Carnival held at the Horsham Aquatic Centre on February 17.
Senior school students took to the pool for a day of competition, following on from their junior counterparts the day before. The serious business of competition was lightened with some pool-side fun.
Students dressed up in everything from Hawaiian stylings to Smurfs to cheer on the swimmers. They also showed their support for their houses with signs.
Part of the day's fun included a water polo match, with students lining up in the lanes to show off their prowess.
The school swimming carnival season continues at the pool through into March.
