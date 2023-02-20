The Wimmera Mail-Times

Serial pedophile priest charged with indecent assault

By Melissa Meehan
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 10:25am
Gerald Francis Ridsdale faces a new charge of indecently assaulting a boy during the late 1980s. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

One of the diocese's and Australia's most notorious paedophile priests, Gerald Francis Ridsdale has been charged with indecently assaulting a boy during the late 1980s.

