Serial pedophile priest charged with indecent assault

One of the diocese's and Australia's most notorious paedophile priests, Gerald Francis Ridsdale has been charged with indecently assaulting a boy during the late 1980s.
Ridsdale, who has sexually assaulted dozens of child victims across western Victoria, was excused from appearing in Horsham Magistrates Court on Monday.
The 89-year-old is facing one charge over an allegation he indecently touched the child at St Brigid's College in Horsham between July 1987 and May 1988.
Ridsdale, who has been in prison since 1993, is due to face Ballarat Magistrates Court on March 2.
AAP
