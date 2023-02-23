Dimboola Art Inc and The Dimboola Town Committee will hold the grand opening of the town's new Tower Park on Saturday, March 11 by hosting a night market with the 1979 film 'Dimboola' to be shown on an inflatable screen.
The park sits on the corner on Lloyd and Lochiel Streets where the Dimboola Hotel stood before it burned down in 2003.
The markets will run from 4pm until 10pm with a smoke ceremony at 5pm before the parks official opening.
Lochiel Street, along the parks northern side will be closed off for the night, as market stalls, food vendors and free entertainment are set to hit the new town square.
The event coincides with the markets held in Tower Park on the second Saturday of each month.
The block of land in Dimboola's town center remained vacant for a number of years before the tower was installed on the site in 2021, with it's hexagonal design paying homage to the octagonal parapet that use to sit atop the Hotel.
Funding for the parks construction has come from the Victorian Government through their Pick My Project initiative, where in 2018 community members could vote for what public project throughout the Wimmera and Mallee would receive grant money.
The Hindmarsh Shire Council have also contributed to the new park by donating timbers and steel beams recovered after previous bridge upgrades.
A soft opening for Tower Park was held in 2022, as Dimboola celebrated Christmas in July with markets and a snow machine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.