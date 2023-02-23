The Wimmera Mail-Times

Tower Park to open with night market and the film 'Dimboola'

JH
By John Hall
Updated February 24 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
A pergola lines the outside of Dimboola's new Tower Park. Picture by Juanita Greville

Dimboola Art Inc and The Dimboola Town Committee will hold the grand opening of the town's new Tower Park on Saturday, March 11 by hosting a night market with the 1979 film 'Dimboola' to be shown on an inflatable screen.

