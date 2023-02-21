The Wimmera Mail-Times

Spry's Hospital - a Horsham legend or fact?

By Horsham Historical Society
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This image is said to be of Spry's Hospital but is more likely to be Richard Spry Snr's own home, about 1875. Picture by HHS 000875

The story of immigrant carpenters and builders, Richard Spry Snr and his son Richard Spry Jnr, is worthy of an article in its own right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.