Spry's Hospital - a Horsham legend or fact?

To resolve this question, we continued our research and discovered a short item published in the Pleasant Creek News on September 23, 1874: "Horsham: from our own correspondent ... Mr Spry Snr, who had temporary charge of the hospital, has resigned ... The building [temporarily] used as a hospital is that lately occupied by Mr Bowden, on the Longerenong Road and I fear will be far too small for the requirements of the district ere long".