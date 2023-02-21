Spry's Hospital - a Horsham legend or fact?

The story of immigrant carpenters and builders, Richard Spry Snr and his son Richard Spry Jnr, is worthy of an article in its own right.
But this series is about hospitals, and the claim that Richard Spry Snr ever built and owned one has, up until now, been based on very thin evidence.
Richard Spry, a 41-year-old carpenter and builder, emigrated with his family from England to Victoria in 1856. The gold rush was in full swing and those in service industries could command high prices.
A letter dated September 2, 1857 that Richard wrote to his mother back in England, has been preserved.
In it he explains how he initially found work in Geelong but his brother, Joseph, who had been working in the Wimmera, enticed him to move to Horsham with his family in mid-1857.
In the letter Richard explains "our timber [in Horsham] costs nothing, it is called red gum. It is as hard as English oak". He also explains how he is getting paid triple what he would have made in England.
The Sprys built Horsham's first schoolhouse and then moved on to build the Wimmera Hotel on the corner of Wilson and Firebrace Streets. They finished it in eight months, in time for its opening in April 1858. T
hey went on to build many more schools in the district as well as other types of structures.
Richard Spry prospered. He purchased a 5.5 acre block of land on the south-east corner of Baillie and McPherson streets. On this he built his own home.
He also purchased land on the north side of Baillie Street, stretching from Dooen Road up to Lewis Street and east to Trinity Drive.
His son had a home on the north side of Baillie Street, facing Dooen Road, on land he purchased from John Langlands in 1874.
In September 1873 influential men in Horsham put their heads together to address the need for a public hospital.
They resolved to run a campaign to solicit money and land for a hospital by public subscription. The next formal meeting was not held until August 1874, by which time much had happened.
However, all that can be deduced from the meeting's minutes is that a temporary hospital had been established somewhere in Horsham in late 1873 and that it had room for three patients.
It is also clear that Richard Spry Snr had been employed as the wardsman, a position we would today describe as the hospital manager, at the temporary hospital up until August 1874.
The Horsham Centenary celebrations held in 1950 saw a flurry of research carried out for a souvenir booklet. On page 37 there is a short entry which reads, "Mr Spry is notable as the owner of the first hospital in Horsham, which was on the corner of McPherson and Baillie Streets, now occupied by Messrs. Puls and Tucker".
Historians, even amateur historians such as ourselves, are cautious about accepting a single source of information, and so we dug deeper.
The origin of this statement was found within the Historical Society's archives as an undated, unsigned three-page entry stating, "Mr Spry was a builder and... he had the first hospital here. His residence was at the corner of Dooen Road and Baillie Street".
An additional, unsigned, undated note scrawled in pencil reads: "Hospital where Tucker/Puls now are". This indicates that the hospital had been on Richard Spry's own land, on the south-east corner.
However, some later sheets, written in 1992, contradict this statement with a direct quote from William Puls saying that the hospital had in fact been on "the site of the Lutheran Church", that is, on the north-west corner.
To resolve this question, we continued our research and discovered a short item published in the Pleasant Creek News on September 23, 1874: "Horsham: from our own correspondent ... Mr Spry Snr, who had temporary charge of the hospital, has resigned ... The building [temporarily] used as a hospital is that lately occupied by Mr Bowden, on the Longerenong Road and I fear will be far too small for the requirements of the district ere long".
The mystery was solved as Henry Bowden had a cottage on the north-western corner of what was to become McPherson and Baillie Streets.
The cottage is clearly shown on an 1879 water mains map and the Horsham Parish Plan confirms he was the original owner of that block.
The temporary hospital closed when the first stage of the Horsham District Hospital, now the Wimmera Base Hospital, opened in May 1875. Its history has been recorded in a three-part series of articles published in 2022.
Spry Court, which runs off Selkirk Drive near Wotonga Basin, was named in Richard Spry Snr's honour.
We would like to acknowledge the assistance of Spry descendant, Liz Robertson, and the Stawell Historical Society in the preparation of this article.
The Horsham Historical Society, 33 Pynsent Street, is open on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
Web: www.vicnet.net.au/~hhs, email: horshamhistorical@gmail.com.
Photos are available for sale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.