Most Wimmera sporting clubs can take Get Active Kid Voucher to help kids register to play

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:00pm
A new round of Get Active Kids Vouchers have opened for use by children 18 and under

The Victorian Government is set to help kids across the Wimmera to play their favourite sport with the next round of Get Active Kids Vouchers now open.

