The Victorian Government is set to help kids across the Wimmera to play their favourite sport with the next round of Get Active Kids Vouchers now open.
The scheme is open to children 18 or under registered with Commonwealth Health Care Card or Pensioner Concession Card holders and has been successful in helping children to register for both team and individual sports.
Eligible families can apply for vouchers of up to $200 and use them at their registered Get Active Kids Voucher Activity Providers without having to worry about upfront costs.
To be eligible to be providers clubs must be affiliated with a recognised state sporting association or equivalent governing body. Parents are advised to just check clubs to see if they are providers.
There are two rounds of vouchers during the year and in the Wimmera almost all football and netball cubs are registered providers and in the summer most basketball, cricket, tennis and swimming clubs are also registered.
The vouchers can help pay for sporting equipment, uniforms and memberships in a range of activities - even learn to swim classes for toddlers.
Across the state almost 80,000 vouchers have been snapped up in previous rounds of the program, with nearly a quarter of those helping children join a local sports club for the first time.
Importantly, about half of recipients surveyed indicated they would not have been able to participate in their chosen sport or activity without the voucher.
A special consideration stream is available to support children residing in Victorian Care Services, temporary or provisional visa holders, undocumented migrants and international students aged 18 and under at the time of application.
Applications for this round of vouchers close on May 10. Families can also continue to claim reimbursement for expenses already incurred from November 28, 2022 to May 10, 2023. For more information go to getactive.vic.gov.au/vouchers.
