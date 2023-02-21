The Wimmera Mail-Times
Health
Photos

Horsham Primary students select house captains for 2023

February 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from Horsham Primary School's two campuses have selected their house captains and vice captains for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.