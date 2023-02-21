Horsham Primary students select house captains for 2023

Students from Horsham Primary School's two campuses have selected their house captains and vice captains for 2023.
Students from Year 6 completed a nomination form to be considered as house captain.
They then delivered a speech in front of students from their house. Students then voted on who they wanted to represent them as captain and vice captain
Blue House: Kayden Reinsma and Lola Bales (captains) and Torey Holland and Ruby Stevenson-Hatherell (vice captains)
Gold House: Nate Bacon and Imogen Dumesny (captains) and Logan Christian (vice-captain),
Green House: Brady Lynch and Ava Parker (captains) and Lewis Walker and Imogen Barclay (vice-captains)
Red House: Elise Osmond and Ella Thomas (captains) and Declan Ellis (vice-captain)
Blue House: Ethan McDonald (C) and Tirso Cruz (VC)
Red House: Seth Winfield (C) and Layne Chalson (VC)
Gold House: Scarlett Nicholson (C) and Amethyst Wren (VC)
Green House: Bobby Harrison (C) and Ethan Hill (VC).
