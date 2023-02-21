There were smiles all round as students at St Michael and St John Catholic School tucked into some freshly made pancakes to celebrate the start of Lent.
Check out some of the happy faces below.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
