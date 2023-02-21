Wimmera residents are being urged to get the latest COVID vaccine booster as COVID continues to claim 21 Victorian lives a day.
All adults aged 18-64 years are eligible for a booster dose if their last COVID-19 vaccine dose or confirmed infection was six months ago or longer.
Lister House Clinic chief executive Amanda Wilson urged people to come in as soon as the six months elapsed from having an infection or their previous booster dose.
Mrs Wilson said there was a concerning level of complacency about COVID in the wider community, but the fact remained it was still deadly and on average leading to 21 deaths in Victoria each day.
"If there were 21 people a day dying on the roads, everyone would be horrified. We wouldn't be allowed to drive anywhere," she said.
"Hospital cases are still 25 per cent of what we saw at the peak in Victorian, which is massive numbers.
"So I think the people who are understanding the risks associated are definitely lining up, making sure they reduce their risks."
Lister House is booked out with appointments for booster shots three days this week as people over 65 and in risk categories rush in to ensure they are protected.
"They're definitely coming in droves, there are three clinics this week that are fully booked and the others are nearly fully booked," Mrs Wilson said..
"The generation of the people who are coming currently, are the ones who are probably at the highest risk.
"So they completely appreciate the fact that there's still 21 people a day dying in Victoria from COVID. And that they're the over represented population group among those deaths.
"Anyone who's immunocompromised are also at risk and they realise that with the waning nature of the vaccines they need a booster."
Mrs Wilson said walk-in appointments would be taken and people could either book online through the hotdoc.com.au website and app or call the vaccine clinic direct on 0458 969 778.
She said the latest booster was targeted at the Omicron variant of COVID which was and still is the most prevalent variant of the virus in Australia.
"The only things we ask is that people wear a mask come in for an appointment and please don't turn up and say they've had COVID in the past six months," she said.
Grampians Health said booster doses were now available across clinics in the Grampians region
Vaccinations are free and bookings can be made online using the Department of Health Vaccine Clinic Finder.
"The Grampians Public Health Unit encourages eligible individuals to book a booster shot if it has been six months since they have received a COVID-19 vaccine or tested positive to the virus," said Professor Rosemary Aldrich, the Grampians Public Health Unit director population and public health.
"Waning immunity is apparent amongt many communities and a booster dose can safeguard against severe illness," "The booster will ensure that our community remains protected against COVID-19 prior to the winter season".
Children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 with health conditions that put them at risk of severe illness can also get a booster dose if it's been six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, based on an individual risk assessment with their immunisation provider.
Mrs Wilson said it was also important that people consider getting a flu vaccine as well this year.
"The government flu vaccine is not in stock at the moment, but we would urge people to discuss their flu needs when they come in for the COVID booster and we can set up an appointment," she said.
"We recommend people get the flu vaccine closer to the cold months, because it can wear off after four to six months. Probably around Easter time is a good time to look at start getting it."
