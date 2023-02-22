The Wimmera Mail-Times

'People are finding that it's more accepted to say they have mental health issues'; Mental health services experience help increase

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated February 22 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"People are finding that it's more accepted to say they have mental health issues." Picture: Shutterstock

The demand for mental health services has increased, with more and more people seeking help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.