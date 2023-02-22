Ss Michael and John's Catholic Church, will be holding a World Day of Prayer service on Friday, March 3, beginning at 10am.
The service is open to both men and women of many faiths to come together and observe a common day of prayer.
Taking place around the world, World Day of Prayer looks to affirm that prayer and action are inseparable and that both have an immeasurable influence in the world.
Each year a different church holds Horsham's service, and the program is prepared in advance by women from a focus country, in 2023, it was the Christian women of Taiwan.
The theme of this years service is, 'I have heard about your faith', with the program being based on Ephesians 1:15-19.
Australia has been the focus country on two occasions, in 1958 with the theme 'Breed of life', and in 1986 when the theme was 'Choose life'.
Themes for programs in the upcoming years include 'I beg you - bear with one another in love' by Palestine, 'I made you wonderful' by the Cook Islands, and 'I will give you rest: come', by Nigeria.
World Day of Prayer will be observed throughout Australia with a full list of services available on the organisation's website.
