Horsham's Ss Michael and John's catholic church will hold a World Day of Prayer Service

JH
By John Hall
Updated February 22 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 6:00pm
Four members of the organizing committee for Horsham's World Day of Prayer service, Betty Heinrich, Garry Heinrich, Maureen McInerney and Bernadette Delahunty in Ss Michael and John's Catholic Church. Picture by John Hall

Ss Michael and John's Catholic Church, will be holding a World Day of Prayer service on Friday, March 3, beginning at 10am.

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

