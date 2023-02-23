Horsham Hornets junior players have had a successful weekend in Maryborough and Bendigo.
Both the under 12's and 14's boys attended the Maryborough Junior Tournament over February 18 and 19.
The under 12's went through their group games undefeated and were victorious over Maryborough Blazers Yellow 28-25 in the Grand Final.
Whilst the under 14 boys also went through their group undefeated and won a high-scoring grand final 47-38 over the Terang Tornadoes.
Horsham Hornets Junior Vice President Brent Barclay was impressed with the performances.
"Under 12 is our entry level of our representative program," Barclay said.
"In our under 14's there was three players that went to Maryborough that will move up and fill spots in the a squad so it will be good for them to get the opportunity to do that."
Both of these teams, amongst others will head to Colac to compete on March 4-5 in one of the last tournaments before their respective Country Championships.
The under 14's 'a squad' will complete in the Country Championships in Ballarat from April 15-17.
The under 12's compete a week later (April 21-23) in Ballarat.
Barclay credits a change in philosophy for the growth of the development sides.
"That is what we have really focused on this year is our development sides," Barclay said.
This year we have taken our development sides to as many tournaments as our 'a sides' to bring our next rung up so that we do not have those bigger gaps between the top and bottom age kids."
The Hornets also sent three teams to compete in the Junior Country Championships in Bendigo on February 18 and 19.
Coaching Director Scott Benbow was pleased with the efforts against top level opposition.
"Overall we competed well but there were the best teams in the state there," Benbow said.
The under 16 girls were defeated in the division two semi final 44-38 by the Korumburra Wildcats.
In the under 16 boys division one quarter final, the Hornets were defeated 74-38 by the Bendigo Braves.
The under 18 boys were defeated in the division two semi final by the Ballarat Miners 42-40.
We were "pretty pleased with their efforts. You have always got to try and go as far as you can, so making semi finals in all of them is fantastic," Benbow said.
After some time off for these age groups, preparations will be underway for 2023/24 season.
The girls involved in the under 16 program will turn their attention to winter sports before squad sides will be picked early in the spring.
For the under 18 boys, "after a little bit of time off, we will probably start running something in about six weeks time," Benbow said.
Junior Country Championships will continue for the various age groups over the coming months.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
