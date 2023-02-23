The 131st anniversary of the show has the theme of "Through the Eyes of a Mask" - and there will be something for everybody in the line-up. There will be shearing and woolhandling competitions, the Natimuk Brass Band will line up, horse events, including interschool classes, will keep the crowds enthralled. Throw in a lego competition, yard doghs and a Framers Market and it's lining up to be a big day. March 24, Natimuk Showgounds, $15 non-members, $10 aged pensioners and students under 18 free. More information at vicagshows.com.au/natimuk-show