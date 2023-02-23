The Wimmera Mail-Times

All the events happening in the Wimmera and Grampians this summer

February 23 2023 - 7:00pm
It takes a lot of effort preparing the food for the 150km Feast. Picture supplied

HORSHAM REGION

Feast 150K

Regional Food

The third Feast 150k will kick off on February 25 for a week long harvest festival showcasing food and produce sourced from within 150km of Horsham. Tickets include a breakfast, dinner, guest speakers, food and wine with bar facilities and all access.

