Paracetamol tablets could soon be restricted

The sale of paracetamol in supermarkets and pharmacies could soon be restricted.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has made an interim decision to reduce the maximum pack sizes for various paracetamol products following an independent export report which was released in September 2022.
The report commissioned by the TGA examined the incidence of serious injury and death from intentional paracetamol overdose.
According to the TGA around 225 people are hospitalised and 50 Australians die from paracetamol overdose.
Grampians Health mental health director Mark Thornett said paracetamol in small doses was generally safe.
"Paracetamol is an effective analgesic," he said.
"The difficulty is that it's freely available."
Mr Thornett said paracetamol posed a potential risk as it metabolises in the liver.
"It can cause significant liver damage," he said.
"There isn't a lot you can give someone to reverse the effects of paracetamol once they've taken it.
"It causes all sorts of liver function issues and can damage your liver severely
"Even though you're likely to survive an overdose, the damage to your body is significant that's difficult to repair.
"So it's really about implementing the accessibility of those drugs to people.
While the maximum amount of paracetamol is restricted, there are no restrictions placed on Neurofen and other non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
Mr Thornett said it was because NSAIDs were metabolised differently.
"Non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs are processed through the stomach and absorbed into your body," he said.
"They're the ones that help when you've got a sprained ankle and your ankle swells.
"Paracetamol is called an analgesic, which is just about killing the pain, and it blocks the pain receptors.
"Once it hits those pain receptors and stops the pain, it then gets processed through the liver, and that's where the issue is.
"They work in different ways"
According to the TGA, several steps have been proposed to amend the Poisons Standard which provides regulatory controls over medicine availability to:
To minimise the harm from paracetamol overdose, the TGA is encouraging retailers such as supermarkets to restrict sales to a single pack at a time.
The decision is an interim one and is open to further public consultation until March 3, 2023, on the TGA Consultation Hub- external site.
Do you or someone you know need help? It's okay to reach out.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.