Ryan and Richards win on successful Wimmera "Vets" day at Nhill Golf Club

Another successful "Vets" event held at Nhill Golf Club with the Men's Vets and Wimmera Senior Ladies playing on the same day but each within their own competitions on Monday, February 20.
Sixty-eight players - 51 men and 17 ladies - took part in the stableford event with the top division's taken out by David Ryan on 36 points from Ian Hair on 35 points in A-grade Men and in the Division 1 Women Heather Richards from Dimboola won with 34 points from Eunice Ferguson from Nhill on 33 points.
The course played well and the weather was kind, with all rounds finishing before the heat of the day.
In B Grade men, Rob Norton won on 34 points on countback from Ewan Cameron.
In Division 2 women, Jen Bell from Jeparit won on 36 points from Nhill's Marg Bound on 33 points.
Mike Brown won C Grade on 39 points on countback from Roy Liersch.
Super Veteran's was taken out by Pam Van Kempen of Kaniva on 35 points from Dimboola's Wendy Norton on 33 points.
Ball Rundown (Men): 33 points: David Sudholz, John Barton, Brian Pitt; 32 points: Mal Elliot, Ian Moorhead, Bob Hayes, Stan Ryan, Roy Lyness; 31 points: Barry Cakebreadm Rex Schirmer, Ralph Chequer, Hugh Delahunty, Colin Moore, John Peters, Bill Thompson, Rob Norton, Greg Proud; 30 points: Anthony Jones, Tony Kernick, Bill Hutchinson, Graeme Moncrieff, Tony Foley, Ferdie Massiero.
Nearest the pins: 4th Greg Proud, Jen Bell; 7th Cindy Marsh, Trevor Yole; 9th Eunice Ferguson, Ian Hair; 12th Erin Schultz, Geoff Waldron, 14th Bill Hitchinson, Jen Bell.
Ladies Best 9 Out: Kerri Lynch 16 points. Ladies Best 9 In: Jean Clark 17 points.
The next event is at the Stawell Golf Club on Monday, March 6. Registration is at 9am for a 9.30am hit off.
