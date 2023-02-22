The Wimmera Mail-Times

Ryan and Richards win on successful Wimmera "Vets" day at Nhill Golf Club

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 22 2023 - 8:48pm, first published 1:30pm
Men and women competed at Nhill Golf Club on Monday.

Another successful "Vets" event held at Nhill Golf Club with the Men's Vets and Wimmera Senior Ladies playing on the same day but each within their own competitions on Monday, February 20.

