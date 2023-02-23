A prime piece of land in Horsham will soon be up for sale, and the potential could be endless.
Horsham Rural City Council's operations depot will relocate from Selkirk Drive.
The council is in the process of readying the Selkirk Drive depot for alternative land uses.
Harcourts Horsham principal estate agent Mark Clyne said the land wasn't on the market yet.
"It won't be on the market for some time," he said.
"There's a current study in place as to what they're going to do with that area.
"Years ago, the sale yards were there, so the land use has changed dramatically.
"Since then, all the houses have been built.
The land is zoned for residential use.
Mr Clyne said it would take the council 12 months to tidy the site up.
"I wouldn't envisage it will be on the market for another two years," he said.
"There are outside consultants that will advise the council about the best use for that property in the future, what they can do with it and if there are any issues.
"The new flood overlay will impact some part of it.
"It's an unknown. They might do something different, they might change the zone, or they may designate it to be utilised for high density.
Read also: Paracetamol tablets could soon be restricted
"I don't think they will turn it back into commercial use."
According to Mr Clyne, the relocation of the council depot had been on the drawing board for some time.
"They have enacted on it, and it's a positive thing," he said.
"The location is no longer fit for purpose."
The council recently purchased a three-hectare facility on Plumpton Road where it will base its operations depot and workshop from 2025.
The council will ensure their future needs of the user groups located at the depot site will be met and will consult with these groups.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.