Personal references and good rental history key to getting ahead in Horsham rental market

A good history and personal references are just some of the ways renters can get ahead in the rental market.
Principal director of Harcourts Horsham, Mark Clyne said while properties were available to rent, owners were on the lookout for good tenants.
"If you're an owner of a rental property, you want to try and put someone in there that's got a good history," he said.
"You want someone with a good history of paying and returning the property as it was, without damage.
"People who haven't got history and move out will need personal references or something of that calibre."
As interest rates continue to rise, so do rental prices, Mark explained.
"There are still some rent increases because interest rates have gone up," he said.
"They're not getting a commercial return out of it."
Despite the slight increase in rent prices, Mark said there will still be plenty of enquiries.
"We manage over 600 properties, and there are probably 30 people moving in and out of properties every month," he said.
"There's always people coming and going.
"It's not a stagnant section of the market."
According to Mark, the median rental price in Horsham hovered around $350.
"Most of our executive rents would be $400 to $500 a week," he said.
"Whereas in the cities, they'd pay $800 to $900 a week for just a basic apartment.
You don't get much under $300.
"If people want something nicer, or furnished, then there are some rents higher than that."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
