All is in readiness for the running of the Group 3 $60,000 Horsham Pacing Cup on Sunday afternoon with the bumper 10 race card of harness action set to commence at 12.01pm, the Cup at 4.09pm and curtain close at 5.19pm.
With a predicted max of 27 degrees and a light breeze, it's going to be absolutely perfect for patrons to picnic on the grass and enjoy the free, family friendly, fun for all ages community event.
"The Cup field is of very high quality and thoroughly deserving of its Group status," said Club President Terry Lewis. "The ten horses have collectively won 150 races and around $2,400,000 in stakes so it promises to be a super contest," he added.
Lewis and his brother Terry have bred and raced a number of classy pacers over their long journey but are yet to secure a Horsham Pacing Cup trophy after several attempts.
The "Team Lewis" silverware collection includes a 2012 SA Italian Cup, 2012 Charlton Pacing Cup, 2009 Canberra Cup and 2003 St. Arnaud Cup won by proven performers Abettorpunt (23 wins), Master Of Disguise (27 wins) and Frosty Bulldog (12 wins) and although the three horses tried all at Horsham, it wasn't their day.
Victory in a country cup contest is like winning a grand final, you have to be good enough to make it onto the big stage but so are the opposition - in the end it comes down to the best performed on the day and when things get close, the difference between winning and losing is often a helpful nod or two from "Lady Luck".
The Lewis' lightly raced 6yo gelding Kowalski Alalysis (3) will line up on Sunday with now regular driver Glen Craven in the sulky. The winner of 8 races and $150,000 in stakes has faced the starter on just 32 occasions over nearly four years due to illness and injury but is back to his best and from the favourable draw should be right there at the finish.
The powerful Emma Stewart/Clayton Tonkin barn have snared five of the last seven Horsham Pacing Cups. They will have four starters on Sunday - Major Moth (4), Cant Top This (5), Idyllic (6) and Like A Wildfire (8) - with each of the quartet boasting the necessary credentials to emerge from the contest as the winner.
Cant Top This was placed in last month's Hamilton Pacing Cup and it may pay to forgive last week's unplaced effort at Melton.
As a 2yo, stablemate Major Moth made a clean sweep of the Breeders Crown heat, semi and final and during his 3yo campaign captured a heat of the Victorian Derby before enduring a torrid trip in the Final. After suffering an injury and a lengthy time out, the stallion reeled off three consecutive wins at Melton to be a hot-favourite for the 4YO Vicbred Final but unfortunately, was a late withdrawal.
Idyllic's star also shone brightly during his juvenile season before going amiss and off the scene for nearly 17 months. The beautifully bred entire has the class to take out the Cup in what would be a dream result for Horsham part-owner Daryl Edwards and course photographer Ian Woolridge.
Helluva may well be the wildcard in this year's Cup. The former Kiwi won a standing start race at Ashburton over 2400m as a 3yo then crossed the ditch in January 2021 to join the John Justice stable.
In 23 starts for the gold and blue silks Helluva has notched up 9 wins and 4 minors and steadily improved each time the bar's been raised. Justice isn't scared to take on a race by the scruff of the neck and it will be interesting to see what tactics he employs with the tough bay gelding.
This year's Cup line-up is an interesting mix of "rising stars" and" proven warhorses" - Kowalski Analysis, Helluva, Major Moth, Cant Top This and Idyllic in the red corner, take on Radius (1), Pacific Voyage (7), Like A Wildfire (8), A GS White Socks (9) and Bulletproof Boy (10) in the red.
Veteran campaigner and former NZ'er, A GS White Socks is now with the Myrniong team of Amy Tubbs/Greg Sugars. The winner of $600,000 in stakes was far from disgraced during the Inter Dominion heats and showed there's still plenty of life in his 9yo legs with creditable efforts recently in the Casey Classic & The Pure Steel at Tabcorp Park Melton.
The nine support events are also very strong and post-race will see inscribed rug presentations made by sponsor reps from Locks Constructions, Wimmera Aquatrail, Traction Ag, West Side, Horsham Doors & Glass, Samios, DM&D Horsham/Nhill, Carbine Chemicals and Shelton & Lane.
MY SELECTIONS: 1st Kowalski Analysis, 2nd Major Moth, 3rd A GS White Socks, 4th Helluva - and well may have missed the winner.
***
All adult patrons on Sunday are in with a chance to take home $1000 cash in the Traction Ag Owner for a Day competition. The eleven lucky "owners" drawn from the barrel will each be allocated a horse engaged in the final event on the program - and to the victor, go the spoils !
Racegoers will enjoy live music from the very popular Darren Wardle & Jeff Woodward duo.
The kids will be well looked after with free showbags, colouring books, jumping castle, face painting & prize draws while Poppy The Horse will give away icy poles & sweets.
The HERO horses from Monivae Park Hamilton will lead the field out onto the track for the running of 2023 The Weekly Advertiser Horsham Pacing Cup and be available for everyone to meet and greet during the day.
BYO is permitted in responsible quantities on the grassed areas only and with no glass.
Jen's Canteen at the foot of the judge's tower, Lions Club BBQ & West Side Cafe & Bistro will take care of those who don't pack the picnic basket.
For those who like a flutter the on-course TAB will provide a full service along with Swiftbet Bookmakers in operation. Or you can let the Carroll Bros. manage your small investment in the ever-popular Punters Club and follow your fortunes throughout the afternoon.
So get your backside trackside and see Sunday at the Cup !
