Up For grabs: Ten fight for Horsham Cup

By Anthony Logan
February 25 2023 - 3:30am
The 2022 Stawell Pacing Cup trophy presentation featuring David and Terry Lewis and Glen Craven. Picture by Claire Weston Photography

All is in readiness for the running of the Group 3 $60,000 Horsham Pacing Cup on Sunday afternoon with the bumper 10 race card of harness action set to commence at 12.01pm, the Cup at 4.09pm and curtain close at 5.19pm.

