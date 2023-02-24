Laharum-based trainer Steve Lenehan had a successful carnival at Kangaroo Island on February 16 and 18.
Lenehan claimed the Arthur Daw Memorial Trainers' Challenge for his three race wins.
"We had three winners on the Thursday; we won the first two races, then the fourth race," Lenehan said.
However, Lenehan credits much of the success to 15-year-old strapper Jade Smith.
They arrived at Kangaroo Island the day before the carnival, and the horses were kept on-site for the duration.
Smith was responsible for four of the six horses by herself for a large part of the carnival.
"She strapped three winners on the day, that is as good as it gets for a kid her age," Lenehan said.
"She is very competent, who knows she could end up being a jockey. Whatever she want to do with horses she will be able to do it," Lenehan said.
Individuals can get their strappers license from 14 years of age, but Smith has been involved with horses for much of her life.
"I have been around horses my whole life. My parents had been around horses since their teenage years," Smith said.
"They have been training for about ten years and I have been pretty involved for a long time."
Talking about the 2023 Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival, Smith was thrilled about the results.
"To have three winners it was pretty exciting. Padstow Polly is my favourite, I have been strapping her for a year."
Only a short time into her strapping career, having three wins in one day was something that Smith had not experienced before.
"I strapped my first winner six months after I got my license and I only have ever strapped one winner in a day, so to get three it was pretty awesome," Smith said.
Juggling her commitments with school, Smith wants to study nursing and midwifery when she can attend university.
On the track, Smith would like to obtain her jockey license in the next few years.
In the long-term, Smith wishes to find a stable and ride trackwork of a morning to fit in with her potential study commitments.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
