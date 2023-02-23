The Wimmera Mail-Times
Man dead and passenger in critical condition after car rollover at Lillimur

Updated February 23 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 1:00pm
Police are seeking dashcam footage or witnesses to a fatal crash involving a rollover by a hatchback on the Western Highway at Lillimur on Wednesday.

UPDATE

Horsham Highway Patrol officers are appealing for public assistance following a fatal crash that claimed the life of a man in Lillimur on Wednesday, February 22.

