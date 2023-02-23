Horsham Highway Patrol officers are appealing for public assistance following a fatal crash that claimed the life of a man in Lillimur on Wednesday, February 22.
It is believed a dark grey convertible Peugeot 308 was travelling along the Western Highway when the driver lost control about 2.30pm.
The vehicle veered off the road and rolled near the intersection of Leeor Road.
The driver, a 28-year-old South Australian man, died at the scene.
His passenger, a 26-year-old South Australian woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
Investigators are keen to speak to any witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage in the area prior to the crash.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online.
