Pimpinio coach Clint Burdett hopes for a more polished Tigers in 2023 as he aims to lead the team into finals footy.
"We're hoping to sneak along and get into that bottom finals position, I don't think we'll be in the top four, but maybe in that middle pack," Burdett said.
With some new signings, Burdett hopes the young team will find the extra 10 per cent.
"Skill level is the big focus, just to maintain the footy and hit targets going forward," he said.
The Tigers are fortunate to have retained most of their players from 2022.
"We've returned our core playing group, which is excellent, and we've topped it up with some handy recruits and some terrific under-17 kids coming through," Burdett said.
"The only significant loss for the seniors is Daniel Baker, he did his knee in the last game of last year ... that's a big loss for us."
Big man Reece McNally joins the Tigers from Donald Football Club in the North Central Football League, having played in the Wimmera Football and Netball League for the Southern Mallee Giants.
The experienced player will come into the ruck, a position Burdett admits the Tigers needed to improve in 2023, freeing up MacKay Baker.
Dylan Bates returns to the club after leaving the Tigers for Natimuk United in 2018.
Having grown as a player, Bates finished his time at Natimuk having kicked 16 goals in 15 games and was named best on the field on nine occasions.
"He'll slice straight into an on-ball role," Burdett said.
"Very explosive player, played really well against us for Natimuk."
Charlie Gardner has trained with the senior squad for two years and will come into the team playing half-back or on the ball, Burdett said.
Jason Westley joined the club via Berri in South Australia's Riverland Football League. He posted 27 goals in 15 appearances in 2022.
"He's been a really good standout trainer so far, he's got good skills," said Burdett.
Having picked up three best-player nods from the seven games in an injury-interrupted 2022 season, Corey Mann will return to the Tigers this year.
The Tiger's 2023 season starts on Saturday, April 15, against Taylors Lake at the Pimpinio Recreation Reserve.
