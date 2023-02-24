Be a tourist in your own town

There's a bit going on this weekend across the Wimmera and Grampians.
Like most people, I have this expectation that I should do something glorious with my weekend, despite the fact it occurs 52 times a year.
Do I jump in the garden and finish that path I've talked about for two years?
Do I visit a winery and relax in the sun with a glass of plonk? Should
I rub shoulders with the public and peruse the new Drays Markets?
If I was feeling sporty, I could watch the Horsham Pacing Cup, the Wimmera bowls grand final or the last round of the Horsham Cricket Association's regular season.
Best of all, there's no wrong answer.
And even if there was, I can always pick up the pieces and redeem myself by doing something next weekend.
What are you going to do this weekend?
You would have noticed some by names at the paper this month. Lucas Holmes and John Hall have joined the team via Newcastle and Sydney respectively.
Both come with the experience and enthusiasm that is necessary to cover a wide range of sport, from football and netball, to hockey, shooting, rowing and racing.
If you have a story, don't hesitate to reach out to either journalist.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
