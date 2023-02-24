The Horsham Hornets celebrated their 2022/23 CBL campaign on February 24.
Players, coaches and supporters packed into the West Side Horsham to celebrate achievements both on and off the court.
Olivia Jones won the Melissa McClure Medal as the Lady Hornets MVP.
Whilst Austin Mckenzie was the Owen Hugh Medalist as the men's MVP.
Lady Hornets coach Rebecca McIntyre was also awarded Life Membership.
Special recognition was given to Jessica Cannane who was awarded the Nicki De Wit Trophy and Jordyn Burke was given the Graham Adams Award.
In season 2022/23 the Hornets were defeated in the semi final by eventual winners Mount Gambier.
The Lady Hornets showed promise throughout the season but did not make finals.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
