It was a damp Saturday for sport in Horsham.
After a morning interrupted by weather, junior tennis players from around Victoria got the Pat Cash Cup underway.
Lawn bowls grand finals were held at Coughlin Park Bowling Club.
Tennis was played nearby at St. Michaels.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
