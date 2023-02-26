Justin Combe stars as Bullants beat Warriors to claim Cornell/Schwedes One Day Cup

Justin Combe delivered a match-winning performance with the bat and ball as the Bullants beat West Wimmera Warriors by five wickets to claim the Cornell/Schwedes One Day Cup at City Oval on Sunday, Feburary 26.
Combe took 4-21 and then top scored with 39 as Bullants dismissed Warriors for 106 in the 33rd over and make 5-108 in reply reaching their target in the 34th over.
Bullants won the toss and sent West Wimmera into bat to take advantage of anything left in the pitch from Saturday's rain which forced the cancellation of day one of the final round of the regular season.
Jordan McDonald (2-15) struck first with the ball for Bullants claiming the wicket of Warriors opener Brad Alexander for eight and Liam Preston for 15 to have the them at 2/30.
Combe picked up Warriors skipper Mitchell Dahlenburg (23) and Nathan Alexander (9) to end a mini-recovery and leave West Wimmera at 4/57.
Kobi Lang (2-20) took the first of his two wickets dismissing Trevor Polkinghorne for six with the score on 72 and Combe followed with the wicked of Jeremy Weeks (6) without addition to the score.
Lachlan got his second with Lachlan Wilkinson caught behind by Troy Dumesny for one.
Josh Beddison (2-6) helped Combe clean the remainder of the tail with the Warriors all out for 106.
After a disappointing batting card, the Warriors were given some hope when Shane Oakley was bowled for 6 by Xavier Bone with the score on 13.
Combe and his skipper Matt Combe combined for a 45-run partnership before Matt was out for 18, dismissed leg before by Jeremy Weeks.
Brad Alexander picked up Tony Caccaviello for three and Beddison for 16, but with Combe playing an anchor role at one end the Bullants were 5/87 and bearing down on victory.
Combe was out four runs short of victory bowled by Nathan Alexander, but Garrett Liston 12 not out and Dumesny three not out saw the Bullants home to claim the silverware and an important psychological boost ahead of the finals which start on Saturday, March 11.
Meanwhile, round 15's games between Rup/Minyip at West Wimmera Warriors at Minyip Recreation Oval and Bullants and Homers and City Oval will be played as one-day games after the first day's play on Saturday was washed out.
The round 12 games in B Grade between Laharum and Lubeck/Murtoa, Horsham Saints and Jung Tigers, Blackheath/Dimboola and Bullants and Colts and Rup/Minyip will also proceed next Saturday (March 4) as one-day fixtures.
The C Grade fixtures were treated as draws.
