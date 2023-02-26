The Wimmera Mail-Times

Justin Combe stars as Bullants beat Warriors to claim Cornell/Schwedes One Day Cup

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
Justin Combe made 39 and took 4-21 in a man-of-the-match performance as Bullants claimed the Cornell/Schwedes One Day Cup. File picture

Justin Combe delivered a match-winning performance with the bat and ball as the Bullants beat West Wimmera Warriors by five wickets to claim the Cornell/Schwedes One Day Cup at City Oval on Sunday, Feburary 26.

