Death of man, 53, in ute crash takes Victorian road toll to 58

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 26 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 6:00pm
The Victorian road toll has climbed to 58 or 16 more deaths than at February 26, last year.

The death of a 53-year-old man in a single car crash at Rathscar north-west of Maryborough about 12.15pm on Sunday, February 26, has take the Victoria road toll to an alarming 58 compared with 42 at the same time last year.

