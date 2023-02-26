Death of man, 53, in ute crash takes Victorian road toll to 58

The death of a 53-year-old man in a single car crash at Rathscar north-west of Maryborough about 12.15pm on Sunday, February 26, has take the Victoria road toll to an alarming 58 compared with 42 at the same time last year.
Police and emergency services were called to Maryborough-St Arnaud Road following reports a twin cab utility had left the road and crashed into a tree on Sunday.
Unfortunately the 53-year-old driver died at the scene.
Police will investigate the crash and prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam vision or information relating to the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
There has been an alarming rise in the number of deaths on country Victorian roads in first two months on the year.
This includes the death of a 28-year-old South Australian man in a single car rollover at Lillimur on Wednesday, February 22.
His passenger, a 26-year-old South Australian woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
It is believed a dark grey convertible Peugeot 308 was travelling along the Western Highway when the driver lost control about 2.30pm.
Horsham Highway Patrol officers are appealing for public assistance and are keen to speak to any witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage in the area prior to the crash.
