Horsham Golf has overcome Horsham City to take out the division one pennant title for 2022/23.
Horsham City won the two regular season meetings (and the major semi final) but Golf came away with the win when it mattered most.
The score at Coughlin Park Bowls Club was 16 points to 0 (76-63) in favour of Horsham Golf.
City were edged in the first rink 22 shots to 26.
Bryan Avory, Geoffrey Inglis, Gary Knight and skipper Daniel Gloury were defeated by Adam Galpin, Stephen Harris, Bradley Robinson and skipper Ashley Batchelor.
Golf pulled away with a 26-19 shot victory in the second rink.
Trevor Wood, Graeme Deleeuw, Geoffrey Bald and skipper Gavin Walter defeated Derek Ballinger, Colin Morrell, Ron Dolby and skipper Anthony King.
A tight third rink 24 shots to 22 in the favour of Horsham Golf, ensured they came away with the win.
Robert Grieger, Don Connors, Ken McClelland and skipper Danny Schmidt edged Michael Turner, Marcus Grigg, Ron Gouldie and skipper Kevin Clyne.
Horsham City Bowling Club lost only two matches on their way to the division two crown.
Opponents Nhill defeated City in the major semifinal, but Horsham City took the grand final 14 points to two (71-66). Nhill were victorious in a tight first rink with a 26-22 shot victory.
Pamela Cramer, Larry Bywaters, Jeff Fritsch and skipper Trevor Merrett defeated Wayne Gray, Bruce Campbell, John Williams and skipper Douglas Mitchell.
City fought back to take the second rink 31-23. Beverley Bretag, Betty Cozens, Sandra Knight and skipper Hux Mitchell defeated Michelle Robins, Daryl Leyonhjelm, Malcom Merrett and skipper Barry Morrison.
Horsham City clinched the title with a nail biting 18-17 third rink victory. Warrick Lang, Peter Ross, Graham McDonald and skipper William Hogan edged Jeffrey Merrett, Bob Schneider, Barry Schultz and skipper Clint Beattie.
Nhill overcame the previously undefeated Horsham City to take the division three pennant title. Having finished the regular season in fourth, Nhill defeated Horsham Golf and Sunnyside on the way to the grand final.
Nhill came away with a 14 points to 2 (63-51) win a Coughlin Park Bowls Club.
Horsham City got off to a dominant start with a 26 shots to 6 win in the first rink.
Mervin Bothe, Jack Shearwood, Stewart Landwehr and skipper Duncan Bottoms defeated Ian Cramer, Graham Dunford, Jock Bone and skipper Bruce Muller.
Nhill chipped away at the deficit with a 23-18 second rink win.
Mila Delany, Kelvin Deckert, Maurie Haby and Colin Pryor defeated Simon McKinnon,. Peter Dougherty, Marie Lehmann and skipper John Lehmann.
Nhill required at least a 16 shot victory in the last rink, they ended up with a 34-7 shot win.
Ronald Beer, Ray Olney, Ian Marra and skipper Cheryl Merrett defeated Kevin Kearns, Paul Harman, Gary Barbary and skipper Michael Tucker.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.