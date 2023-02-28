The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera lawn bowls pennant grand finals were played on Saturday

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated March 1 2023 - 11:42am, first published 9:00am
Horsham Golf's victorious division one pennant team. Picture supplied.

Horsham Golf has overcome Horsham City to take out the division one pennant title for 2022/23.

