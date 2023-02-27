What can move the mountains we need

The following is from Noel Mitax, a former chaplain, who has strong links with the Wimmera.
Noel's words - The Good News - have appeared in the Wimmera Mail-Times intermittently throughout the years, providing insight on life via his work with the Church.
However, he is taking a break from writing to address health concerns that includes a considerable recovery time.
All the best Noel. We wish you a speedy recovery.
- Ben Fraser, Editor
Faith - even the smallest faith - can move mountains, declared Jesus.
Mountains. We can change their shape by building dams or routes for road or rail networks around them.
But changing their location would have to include much dust and disruption - and inevitable discussion about the holes that would be left in their place...
Nobody expects the Alps, the Andes, the Rockies, or the Himalayas to leave home anytime soon, so what's behind Jesus describing the power of faith as small as a mustard seed?
Knowing that we often doubt our significance; or maybe envy or resent people who never put a foot wrong; he invites us to plant our seed of faith - however small - in the God who is bigger than any mountains or any challenges we face.
Seeds are useless if we keep them in storage, and faith is just as useless if it's locked inside doctrines, dogma, duties, or put on display by religious people to claim respect.
As if God enjoys proving pious folks right and putting everyone else down.
Cynics might dismiss faith as wishful thinking, and strong-minded people sadly reduce faith to a positive attitude as they strive for results, often cheating themselves of the greater value of relationships.
Faith is God's love gift that introduces us to knowing him in our everyday highs and lows; and helps us to start moving mountains or challenges with confidence.
How? By trusting him to lead us as we begin to climb our mountains in a step-by-step process that moves them - from towering over our heads to placing them under our feet.
Following his lead also builds our inner resources, helps us to find secure footholds and fresh insights, and keeps us reassured of his promise to stay with us through any delays or setbacks that tag along for the ride.
Then, to reach the summit, we'll enjoy the feeling of success through our efforts.
And the view of other peaks - higher or lower than ours - will help us recognize how big our world is, with more to explore.
Recognizing the size of those peaks - compared to how small we - will help us to appreciate those who have supported us along the way.
Which in turn will help us to find ways to encourage others who are going through their own valleys, and who may be ready to give up just a little too soon.
