Olivia Jones thought that she had potentially taken a step back on the offensive end in CBL season 2022/23.
However, as it turns out it would benefit her teammates.
Jones was awarded the Melissa McClure Medal as the Horsham Hornets women's MVP on February 24.
"I came into the year with a different, team first mindset," Jones said.
The representative basketball squad finished fifth on the ladder with a 5-7 record.
"We had a really young team, and we are only as strong as our eighth, ninth and tenth players. We have got girls that have never played before," Jones said of the 2022/23 roster.
"For me it purely was to get those girls involved in the game early to get their confidence up, hopefully that will help us in the long run."
Jones scored 135 points from her 12 games played at 11.2 points per game.
Emalie Iredell led the Hornets in scoring for the second consecutive season with 224 points from 11 games (20.3 points per game).
Reflecting on her personal success, Jones was thankful for the past season.
"I am very shocked and surprised but also very humbled as well," Jones said.
When asked about next season, Jones is looking forward to the flow on from the winter sporting season.
Jones coaches alongside Caitlin Story for Laharum A-grade netball in the HDFNL, which also includes Rebecca McIntyre.
McIntyre, who is one of Jones's closest friends, was honoured with Life Membership on the night.
"I walked into the CBL program in 2016 not knowing anyone. She was the first person who came up to me, gave me a massive hug and said welcome and made me feel apart of the team," Jones said.
"I am absolutely stoked. She puts in so much effort behind the scenes, I could not be prouder."
