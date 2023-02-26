Five girls from the Wimmera were selected to represent the Greater Western Victoria Rebels during the 2023 Coates Talent League.
Adelle Weidemann, Poppy Peters, and Greta Arnel will represent the Wimmera in the Rebels under 16-squad, while Olivia Brilliant and Brook Ward will play under-18s.
Rebels head coach, and former Adelaide Crows and Gold Coast Suns player, Sally Riley, said a full-time coach, and a longer season, will see their football grow sustainably.
A tall utility from Rupanyup Football and Netball Club, Weidemann has impressed in the trial games.
Riley said her versatility could see her playing behind the ball or in the Rebels' ruck.
Arnel, from the Horsham Demons, and Peters, from Laharum, are backline players who have spent their pre-season with the boys' team in Horsham, before they begin a weekly commute to Ballarat to train with the girls' squad.
"It just shows their commitment and passion for the sport, having to do the drive every Wednesday is a lot so it's a credit to themselves and their families," said Riley.
Former Dimboola junior, Ward rejoins the Rebels for a second year after a strong 2022 that earned her a spot in the Victoria Country squad, for the NAB AFLW National Development Championships.
"She's got herself really fit and has just improved in the off season," said Riley.
Brilliant, from the Horsham Demons, is also a returning player, who Riley said is putting in a solid pre-season performance.
"She's been working really hard, her run and carry off half back ... was a standout in the trial matches," said Riley.
Ward and Brilliant could feature in the Rebels' backline while pushing up through the midfield during the season.
While game time for the Rebels is not guaranteed, the girls will spend the season training with the squad and Riley hopes they can take the knowledge and skill they learn back to their local football clubs in the Wimmera.
The Rebels season begins on Saturday, March 18, with a double-header at Deakin University in Waurn Ponds, where both Rebels sides will face off against the Geelong Falcons.
