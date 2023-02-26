The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera girls make GWV Rebels squads for 2023 Talent League

By John Hall
Updated February 28 2023 - 12:27pm, first published February 27 2023 - 8:00am
Greta Arnel, Olivia Briliant, Adelle Weidermann, Brook Ward and Poppy Peters wearing their Rebels kit at Mars Stadium in Ballarat. Picture supplied.

Five girls from the Wimmera were selected to represent the Greater Western Victoria Rebels during the 2023 Coates Talent League.

